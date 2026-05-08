Indore District Administration And The Regional Transport Office Cancels Fitness Certificates Of 7 Buses | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore district administration and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) conducted a joint inspection of passenger buses on Friday.

During the drive, officials found several irregularities and safety lapses in buses operating in the city. Consequently, authorities cancelled the fitness certificates of seven buses, seized five buses, and recovered more than ?5 lakh in pending tax and penalties.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar and RTO Pradeep Sharma guided the action. The team conducted surprise inspections of passenger buses, particularly stage carriage buses, at Teen Imli Square and the Ring Road.

Officials checked emergency exits, fire safety systems, and evacuation arrangements to ensure a smooth exit during emergencies. During the inspection, many buses carried faulty or non-standard fire safety equipment. In several buses, emergency exits remained blocked and medical kits were missing. Authorities also identified violations of permit conditions and other safety-related deficiencies, leading to the enforcement action.

The administration stated that it is conducting continuous checks of public transport vehicles, school buses, and other commercial vehicles to ensure public safety. Officials are also inspecting overloading, fare overcharging, vehicle speed, speed governors, and vehicle documents. Special checks target buses operating beyond passenger capacity and vehicles violating permit conditions, particularly school and college transport vehicles.

During the drive, officials advised bus drivers and conductors not to transport inflammable material inside buses. They instructed staff to inform passengers about emergency exits and the location of glass-breaking hammers during emergencies, similar to safety instructions provided on flights.