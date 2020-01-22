Indore: Distribution of notebooks with pics of freedom fighter not a misconduct, says HC over Savarkar Row

Justice SC Sharma noted that tt is true that the order is an appealable order, but the fact remains that the petitioner has been suspended only because notebooks containing photographs of a freedom fighter was distributed in the school by a NGO.

Prima facie, the order appears to be bad in law. If notebooks containing photographs of a freedom fighter have been distributed it is certainly not a misconduct. “Resultantly, operation of the impugned order dated January 13 is stayed,” the court said directing respondents to allow the petitioner to continue as principal.

The court sought reply of the petitioner within four weeks.

Meanwhile, Ratlam district education officer KC Sharma stated, "The principal was suspended as he didn't take permission from concerned authorities before approving the distribution of notebooks with Savarkar's photo."