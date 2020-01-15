Bhopal: BJP rips into Cong for suspending principal over Savarkar photos on notebook row

BHOPAL: BJP has ripped into the government after a principal of a school in Ratlam was suspended for distribution of notebooks containing Savarkar’s photos.

After an NGO distributed these notebooks, commissioner of Ujjain, Ajit Kumar, suspended the principal, ON Kerawat, on Tuesday.

Kerawat has won President’s medal for 100% results of his school in board examinations every year.

Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has blamed his present counterpart, Kamal Nath, for the incident.

It is because of their mindset that the Congress is insulting the great men of this country, Chouhan said, adding, before taking such an action, he should have studied about Savarkar.

Chouhan said he would appeal to Savarkar Janhitarth Samiti to send a book on the revolutionary to Nath.

Ex-minister Narottam Mishra said it was unfortunate that a President medal-winner was suspended.

Although Savarkar is being insulted in the state, the Congress is sharing power with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Mishra said.

What is Savarkar’s contribution: Congress

Reacting to the BJP’s attack, coordinator of the Congress’s media cell Narendra Saluja said suspension of the principal at a school in Malwasa in Ratlam was related to discipline. There is no politics in it, Saluja said, adding, distribution of registers containing the photos of Savarkar among the children without permission is also wrong. He wanted to know Savarkar’s contribution that his biography should be distributed among school children.