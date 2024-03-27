Indore: 'Distressed' Pvt Bank Manager Hangs Self | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A private bank manager committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope while sitting on a swing in Banganga police station area late on Monday night. The swing on which he ended his life, had been bought two days prior to the incident. The exact reason behind his extreme decision could not be established yet. However, his family members alleged that he was distressed as his superiors were asking him to resign from his job in two-three days. They even sent an email for the same to the deceased.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Jasveer Singh Kushwah, a resident of Sheetal Nagar, Marimata area. The deceased family member stated that Jasveer had celebrated Holi and came home around 10 pm in an inebriated condition. He went to the terrace where the swing was installed. As he usually went to the terrace for mobile calling, his family members did not mind.

He was found hanging by his sister in the wee hours of Tuesday when his neighbour informed the latter that Jasveer was sitting inappropriately on the swing. He was found holding the knot in his hand. The deceased was not married and is survived by his parents and a younger sister. The police began a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.