Indore: Disintegration of families, says Justice Vivek Rusia for mediation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Justice Vivek Rusia, on Saturday, advocated mediation in family disintegration cases. “Successful mediation ends at a ‘solution’ in which both parties are victorious,” he said while addressing the inaugural session of the one-day mediation refresher programme held in the conference hall of the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday.

Justice Rusia inaugurated the session. In his address, he said that, during the hearing of the cases in court, it was heart-rending to see a family disintegrating in society and that he tried till the last moment to resolve such cases through mediation. Victory of both the parties could be ensured through mediation, he added.

He said that, since ancient times, mediation had been a powerful means of resolving disputes between different groups and parties. “The main advantage of mediation is that it doesn’t end in a decision in which one party is victorious and the other is defeated. It ensures a win-win situation for all, including the legal process, which encourages others to follow arbitration to resolve the dispute,” the judge said.

Potential trainer Anoop Srivastava apprised all mediators present at the event of the subject matter of the one-day mediation refresher programme.