Indore: Discom to start GPS mapping system for field staff from April  

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom will introduce the GPS mapping system for its field staff from next month to ensure their presence on the field so that work is done on time and consumers get quick relief. This system will indicate their live location. The company will also install face recognition machines from next month to ensure fair attendance of the employees.

The department of information technology has prepared a special app and Discom will first implement this system for outsourced employees in Indore, Burhanpur and Neemuch districts and later expand it to all circles. The company has about 4,250 such employees in these districts.

The employees of the Establishment Department will upload the code, video of the particular employee in the zone, distribution centre, division and circle on the website.

Also, the responsibility assigned to the employee, geographical location like office, fuse off call centre area and other information will be recorded in the app.

From April, the app will record the employees' attendance by scanning their face and their salary will be generated on the basis of this attendance.

Official Quote

“The Department of Information Technology has specially prepared the Human Resource Management System app for this. Employees have to mark their attendance. Training has been given to dedicated staff for this system. This system will help employees to remain punctual towards work and to provide good services to consumers,” Amit Tomar managing director West Discom