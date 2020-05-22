Indore: Discom to form crisis management groups for power outage during monsoon

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Power Distribution Company is soon going to form crisis management groups to address power outage related issues during monsoon.

The groups will respond promptly to power supply related issues that usually occur due to bad weather, especially strong winds, storms, torrential rains etc.

The groups will be formed at the zone level and have three to five employees. Nodal officers will be deployed in all five divisions of the city.

West Discom CGM Santosh Tagore said that these groups will be formed by May end so that they are trained before the monsoon season starts in June.

These groups will have information about the power lines, geographical conditions, transformers, grids of the respective zones. They will also be connected live to call center helpline number 1912 and Urjas App, so that consumers can get instant relief.

Daily monitoring of power supply from feeders

West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal has instructed all the engineers to ensure power supply without any interruption from all feeders. “Supply should not be interrupted except for maintenance and urgent tasks,” Narwal told engineers.

While reviewing the supply on Friday, he directed that the superintending engineer of each district should review the supply being made to all the feeders on a daily basis. According to the existing system, 10 hours supply should be made to agricultural feeders and 24 hours to other feeders. “If there is any deficiency in this system, it should be addressed so the system runs without any hassle,” Narwal said.