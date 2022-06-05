Indore: Discom starts using Jeevan Praman Face app for elders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A power distribution company has started using the Jeevan Praman Face App of the government for the very old, sick and pensioners who are out of the country. This will benefit all pensioners, including very old ones, who will be able to authenticate everything from home and the data will reach the power company on their quick response system.

Sanjay Malviya, joint secretary, West Discom, said the use of the Jeevan Pramaan Face app had been started recently. Now, pensioners will be able to authenticate their existence from home through the app.

He said fingerprints or retina-matching would not be required on this app. Through the app, the photo of the pensioner in the Aadhaar card will be taken and online checking of the snap will be done during the app matching with the photo on the Aadhaar card. The capture time of the snap will be five to six seconds to show that the person is alive in real-time. During this, eye blink will also be captured.

Officials said there were 13,000 pensioners in the power company, many of whom were unable to match their retina and fingerprints. In such a situation, these aged pensioners will have the facility of the app and will be able to do self-certification from anywhere, any time.

Two electricity employees suspended for negligence

Two employees of West Discom were suspended with immediate effect after financial irregularities were exposed on Saturday. On the instructions of the managing director of West Discom Amit Tomar, intensive monitoring of electricity services and other departmental works, revenue collection and so forth is being done.

Indore rural superintending engineer DN Sharma said that Dharampuri Electricity Distribution Centre’s office assistant, Rinku Sahu, had been suspended due to financial irregularities. Sahu had caused a lot of financial loss to the company by forcibly rectifying bills and reducing the amounts.

Similarly, Pithampur’s line attendant, Nalin Peter, had also committed serious financial irregularities in the Pithampur city centre. Peter caused a lot of damage to the department by not depositing the amounts of new service connection (NSC) in the company’s account and spending them elsewhere. Along with this, an amount of Rs 30,000 collected through the door-to-door collection system has not been deposited in the company. During the suspension period, their headquarters has been fixed as Chiklonda Betma.

Both the suspended employees will be eligible for subsistence allowance during the suspension period.