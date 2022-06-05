Indore Crime Diary: Man detained for sexually assaulting minor daughter; Man, mother booked for Rs10L dowry harassment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly raped by her father in the Kharjrana area, the police said on Saturday. The accused reportedly works in a company in one of the Gulf countries and used to sexually assault his daughter when he came to India. The accused has been detained by the police and further investigations into the case are on.

Khajrana police station-in-charge Dinesh Verma said the 40-year-old man was booked on the complaint of his 15-year-old daughter for making physical relations without her consent. The girl reported the matter to her mother and other relatives after which they lodged a police complaint. The accused used to harass the girl since she was 11 year old. The accused has been detained and is being questioned further.

Man & mother booked for Rs10L dowry harassment

A woman, on Saturday, registered a case against her husband and her mother-in-law for harassing her over a Rs 10-lakh dowry demand.

Women’s police station-in-charge Jyoti Sharma said a 33-year-old woman had lodged a complaint stating that she got married to Paritosh, a resident of Balaghat, in May 2019. After a few months, her husband and his mother allegedly started harassing her for dowry. They were demanding Rs 10 lakh and a car.

The woman said her in-laws had also demanded a car during their marriage. Then, her father had given them some gold ornaments and a bike. They again started harassing her and dropped her at her parents’ home in the city. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and further investigations are on.

In another case, a 24-year-old woman lodged a complaint stating that she got married to Govind Rathore of Ujjain in April 2021. During their marriage, her father had given gold and silver ornaments, but the accused started harassing her for more dowry. Three days after their marriage, her husband and mother started demanding Rs 3 lakh and a bike as dowry. When the woman refused to bring the dowry from her parents, they allegedly expelled her from the house and threatened her. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the case.

Man arrested with 2 stolen scooters

The police arrested a man with two stolen scooters in the MIG area on Saturday. Interestingly, one of the scooters was hidden by the accused in the bushes to mislead the police.

MIG police station-in-charge Ajay Verma said that, acting on a tip, a youth, named Jitendra, was arrested for his involvement in a vehicle theft. He allegedly confessed to stealing a scooter from the area. Following the lead given by the accused, the police recovered the scooter from the bushes near Ayodhyapuri Colony.

During questioning, the accused confessed to stealing another vehicle from the area a couple of days ago. The police recovered the other scooter from him and booked him under the relevant sections of the IPC. Further investigations are on.