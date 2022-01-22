Indore: Discom staff and residents fight over meter reading

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two contractual employees of a Discom were thrashed by a group of men in the Chandan Nagar area on Saturday. The Discom officials alleged that the people who attacked them were telling them to reduce the readings of the electricity bills,while the residents alleged that the employees were demanding money for reducing the readings.

According to the Chandan Nagar police, the incident took place at Shalimar Palace Colony around 3 pm. Two employees of the electricity company, Mohammad Khalid and Anas Khan, were taking down the readings of the electricity meters in the area when they had an argument with some residents.

The situation turned heated and the residents started thrashing them. Two videos of the incident also went viral. In the first video, some people were seen arguing with the Discom employees while, in another video, two men with sticks were seen and they were trying to attack a person, who was inside a house.

The police claimed that no one was injured in the incident. A case has been registered against both the groups and an investigation has been started. In the first FIR, the employees of the Discom registered a case against two persons, while a case has been registered against the employees on the complaint of Akhil Khan of the area. The police said that investigations into the case are underway.

