Indore: Discom prepares for the Lok Adalat’s success

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electrical Distribution Company is going to organise a national Lok Adalat on August 13. Effective preparations are being made to settle the maximum number of cases in the Lok Adalat on the instructions of Amit Tomar, managing director of MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company. Lok Adalats will be held in 44 places (courts) in 15 districts of the Malwa-Nimar region under the power company’s jurisdiction. This time, the power company will distribute about 20,000 notices.

Chief vigilance officer of MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Kailash Shiva said that, at the Lok Adalat, cases of electricity theft and irregularities registered under sections 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, would be settled. For redress through pre-litigation, all domestic, agricultural and non-domestic consumption up to 5 kW and industrial consumption up to 10 h.p. load will be given exemption in the low-pressure category.

Similarly, 30 per cent rebate will be given on the amount of pre-litigation level civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest. In cases of litigation level, 20% discount will be given on the amount of civil liability assessed and 100% on the amount of interest.

Tomar said that, after the prescribed exemption, the remaining bill, the amount of civil liability, crime compounding amount and interest would have to be paid in one lump sum. Exemption will be given only in the case of electricity theft or unauthorised use by the applicant for the first time. If the applicant has any other connection, the amount should be deposited in full. Coordination is being established for settlement of thousands of cases in the Lok Adalat. Preparations for the Lok Adalat are being done through 425 offices of the power company in all the 15 districts of Malwa-Nimar, including Indore.