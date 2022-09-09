Indore: Discom makes special arrangements for power supply

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 125 employees, including 20 engineers, will be stationed at different places on the road from Friday evening to Saturday morning for the Anant Chaturdashi procession.

City superintending engineer, West Discom Manoj Sharma said that special maintenance works were done on the feeders of the Mill area, Gandhi Hall, Paganis Paga, DRP Line, Bajaj Khana, Jail Road, Hamilton, Jawahar Marg, MG Road and other areas which are on the jhanki route.

Uninterrupted power supply has been arranged for the entire procession route from Navlakha Feeder to Jawahar Marg.

There will be a temporary control room to oversee all the arrangements at Bajaj Khana. The control room will function from Friday afternoon till the end of the jhanki on Saturday morning.

