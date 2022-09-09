e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Discom makes special arrangements for power supply

Indore: Discom makes special arrangements for power supply

Uninterrupted power supply has been arranged for the entire procession route from Navlakha Feeder to Jawahar Marg.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 06:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 125 employees, including 20 engineers, will be stationed at different places on the road from Friday evening to Saturday morning for the Anant Chaturdashi procession.

City superintending engineer, West Discom Manoj Sharma said that special maintenance works were done on the feeders of the Mill area, Gandhi Hall, Paganis Paga, DRP Line, Bajaj Khana, Jail Road, Hamilton, Jawahar Marg, MG Road and other areas which are on the jhanki route.

Uninterrupted power supply has been arranged for the entire procession route from Navlakha Feeder to Jawahar Marg.

There will be a temporary control room to oversee all the arrangements at Bajaj Khana. The control room will function from Friday afternoon till the end of the jhanki on Saturday morning.

Read Also
Indore: Two arrested with cannabis worth lakhs of rupees
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mayor asks Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials to make Gyas ka Bada free of encroachers

Mayor asks Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials to make Gyas ka Bada free of encroachers

Ujjain: Onam festival celebrated with enthusiasm

Ujjain: Onam festival celebrated with enthusiasm

Ujjain: Semi-government employees stage protest against outsourcing policy

Ujjain: Semi-government employees stage protest against outsourcing policy

Ujjain: Sadbuddhi Yatra taken out to highlight road woes

Ujjain: Sadbuddhi Yatra taken out to highlight road woes

Ujjain: Awareness rally taken out to mark International Literacy Day

Ujjain: Awareness rally taken out to mark International Literacy Day