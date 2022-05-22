Indore: Disabled city man earns praise from Anand Mahindra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group tweeted on Saturday stating that it would be an honour and privilege if Vikram Agnihotri from Indore who is a bilateral upper-limb amputee drives a Mahindra car.
The tweet said that “It would be an honour and a privilege to have this man drive our cars. Vikram, I bow low to you. You are what we call a Rise story. Thank you for inspiring us to embrace life with gratitude,” stated Anand Mahindra’s tweet.
Vikram was the first bilateral upper-limb amputee to get a permanent driving licence. The 51-year-old never let his disability define him. He worked hard to become a professional car racer besides being an active swimmer, gym enthusiast, footballer, aero-modeller and a Limca Record holder.
At the age of 7, he lost his upper limbs to an electrocution accident after touching a high-tension wire. His family, especially his mother, helped him learn to write and do other activities with his feet. His parents did not want him to attend a ‘special school’ and enrolled him in a regular school.
He was a car enthusiast from the beginning, when he found no schools or training centres that offered driving lessons for people like him he decided to learn the skill himself. With a supportive friend who would control the gear and the clutch. Vikram steer the wheel with one foot while shuffling between the brake and accelerator with the other.
