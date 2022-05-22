Indore: Aslam booked for preparing fake accreditation card

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC beldaar Aslam Khan, whose houses were raided by the Lokayukta police in 2019, was booked by Tukoganj police station's staff for preparing a forged district level accreditation card of a journalist, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, during the raids at Aslam’s houses, the Lokayukta police officials had recovered an accreditation card of a journalist from his place. The Lokayukta officials informed about the same to the divisional public relation office for the verification of the card.

The officer of DPR Dinesh Kapoor has lodged a complaint with the police that the card recovered from Aslam was forged as the card number was already issued to another journalist of a newspaper in the city. The accused pasted his photo on the card. The officials matched both the cards and found the accused card was forged.

The police have registered a case under section 420, 465, 467, 468 of the IPC and further investigation is underway.

