Indore: Director Of Devi Ahilya Hospital And Research Centre Booked

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police booked the director of Devi Ahilya Hospital and Research Centre under sections of Madhya Pradesh Chikitsa Shiksha Sansthan (Niyantran) Adhiniyam 1973, on Monday night.

The FIR has been lodged against director Ajay Hardia on the complaint of city health officials for running the hospital without permission for years and also for using prefix ‘Dr’ in his name even after not being eligible for the same.

Action has been taken against the hospital on the directions of collector Asheesh Singh who had ordered a joint team of health department and district administration to inspect the facility. A case under section 8(2) of MP Chikitsa Shiksha Sansthan (Niyantran) Adhiniyam 1973 has been registered at Bhanwarkuan police station on the complaint of Dr Ajay Gupta, zonal medical officer, Sanyogitaganj.

The panel had claimed that the hospital was running without permission for past many years and even treating cancer patients and found 13 patients admitted there even when the hospital did not have any registration, certification or any kind of permission to run the hospital. Moreover, the hospital owner was not having any eligible degree but claiming himself to be a doctor with BEMS degree.

‘The hospital was full of irregularities. It did not have any legal permission. No qualified doctor was there, no permission of pollution control board, no permission from the municipal corporation, nothing from any other department. Surprisingly, it was running since 2015. Earlier with the name of Medipearl and now Devi Ahilya Hospital and Research Centre,' the member of probe panel, on condition of anonymity, said. Following collector’s order, the joint team had ‘sealed' the hospital after shifting/discharging all nine patients admitted there. Six patients were shifted to Government Cancer Hospital while three patients were discharged with advice to see another doctor.