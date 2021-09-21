Indore: Direct flight for Nagpur to roll out on October 1

Indore: City fliers are going to get a direct flight for Nagpur from October 1. The flight is being rolled out by IndiGo, a leading private airline. TK Jose, chairman of the Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI), said on Monday that the airline was deploying a 72-seater ATR aircraft for the Indore-Nagpur-Indore sector. According to the schedule, the flight will depart from the city for Nagpur at 6 am and land there at 7.10 am.

On return, the flight will depart from Nagpur at 7.35 am and arrive here at 8.45 am. Initially, the fare of the one-way journey is being quoted at Rs 1,950. Senior travel agent Jose said that, following the end of the second wave of Covid-19, the air passenger flow between both the cities was constantly increasing. Rolling out this flight will definitely help passengers as they will be able to reach their destination in just 1.10 hours.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:01 AM IST