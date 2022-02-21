Indore: Diminishing third wave of Covid; Positivity rate drops below 1%, active cases down to 339

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With decreasing Covid cases, the positivity rate has also decreased below one per cent in the city after more than one and half months. Moreover, the number of active cases was also decreased to 339 on Sunday.

The total active cases in the city on Saturday were 337 and it is decreasing swiftly as more people are recovering than the number of people found positive.

The rate of positive, which increased to the highest of 27 per cent on January 21 has dropped below 1 per cent exactly after one month.

“Number of Covid-19 cases has decreased in the city as we are conducting random sampling for the last one week and didn’t find much rise in cases except some sporadic cases for a couple of days in the last month,” a senior health official said.

The health officer has also cautioned people for being alert as the previous two waves of Covid-19 had hit the city in the month of March i.e. the first wave from March 24, 2020 and the second wave was in the mid of March.

“Government has been releasing curbs but also appealed to the people to continue following Covid norms as negligence can become the call for another wave of the deadly pandemic disease,” he added.

Decreasing cases of Covid in last ten days

Date Cases Positivity rate (in per cent)

February 19 76 0.82

February 18 74 0.80

February 17 100 1.12

February 16 101 1.09

February 15 144 1.58

February 14 141 1.52

February 13 155 1.73

February 12 219 2.34

February 11 220 2.46

February 10 228 2.43

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:10 AM IST