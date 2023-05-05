Indore: Dilapidated shop kills customer

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, an elderly man was killed after a portion of the front roof of a shop fell on him in Sindhi Colony area on Thursday. The man had gone to buy some goods from the shop when the incident happened. After the incident, IMC demolished the shop.

According to the Juni Indore police station in-charge Neeraj Meda, the deceased has been identified as Kishanlal Rughwani, 75 years, a resident of Sindhi Colony. Kishanlal had gone to buy some goods from the shop. He was standing outside the shop when a portion collapsed on him. He was trapped under the debris and died on the spot.

After the incident, a panic-like situation prevailed there for some time. The man was taken out from the debris and taken to the hospital but it was too late. Preliminary investigation revealed that Kishanlal lived in a rented house in the area. He had gone to buy some goods at the shop, which belonged to one Sunil. It is said that another person also received an injury in the incident. The police have sent the body for autopsy and have started an investigation.

The district administration and IMC officials reached the spot soon after the incident and demolished the shop as it was in a dangerous state. The goods in the shop were shifted to another place before the demolition.

It is noteworthy that three persons were injured after a portion of a building had collapsed in the Chhoti Gwaltoli area in the last week of April. The district administration had removed the dilapidated portion after the incident.

