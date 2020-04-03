Indore: Digital Oath Ceremony to stay on schedule during coronavirus lockdown

Indore: Finding a way to beat coronavirus by controlling its spread with social distancing and also ensuring that they don’t miss out on auspicious day, Bharat Vikas Parishad, Vivekananda Shakha, Indore, organised their first ever digital oath ceremony.

“We are fighting coronavirus and the entire country has been under lockdown, which is essential,” Akhilesh Khandelwal, board member of the Parishad, said. Due to the lockdown, their planned oath ceremony could not be held on Gudi Padwa like every year.

“We must follow the lockdown, but at the same time, it was essential to stick to our plans so that we don’t miss on our yearly schedule,” Khandelwal said.

Wondering about solutions, Khandelwal along with Parishad president Kalpana Gala decided to host their first ever digital oath ceremony. “We requested all the members to download the requisite mobile application for digital oath ceremony and conducted the ceremony as planned on the occasion of Ram Navami,” Kalpana said.

Elected president Rajesh Jain, vice president Bhupesh Jain, secretary Praitbha Gangrade, joint secretary Neeta Choudhary and treasurer Ramakant Shah took oath. The oath officer was Pramod Sethia who is provincial president of the Parishad. Chief guest was Arvind Bandi, national vice president of the Parishad and special guest was Pawan Bagadia.