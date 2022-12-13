Indore: Digital exhibition of POIs who worked for India’s freedom to be held during PBD

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Pravasi Bhaartiya Diwas (PBD) convention, information and pictures of freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dadabhai Naoroji and freedom fighters and other great men who fought for the freedom of the country while being abroad will be displayed in the form of a digital exhibition.

It will be displayed in front of the guests coming to the PBD convention through LED screen and through videos. Brochures are also being prepared in relation to the life of the freedom fighters so that the guests can get information regarding their life. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal conducted an inspection at the digital exhibition site near Brilliant Convention Center.

The commissioner also inspected the programme venue, Scheme No 78 and areas near the crematorium located behind Sayaji.

Keeping in view the PBD convention, she inspected the works being done at the venue and surrounding areas, AB Road and also inspected the rotary near the crematorium located behind Sayaji Hotel.