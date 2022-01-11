Indore: Diggy now equates the RSS to termites

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and member of the Rajya Sabha Digvijaya Singh compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with ‘termites’ and said that it was hollowing out the system from beneath.

Addressing a training session of the Youth Congress here on Monday, he said, “The RSS works like termites as they are never seen on the frontlines, but hollow out houses from underneath. The RSS isn’t a registered organisation; they don’t have any account, nor any membership. If any RSS activist is caught in any criminal activity, they never accept him as their activists.”

Continuing his tirade against the RSS, the Congress leader said to the Youth Congress activists that it was a fight of ideology and the Youth Congress must face these people with a ‘Fascist ideology’.

“They (the RSS) create an environment of fear among the people and later tell them that they are the saviours. They go to town with their slogans that Hindus are in danger, but Hindus and Hindu dharma were not in danger and they’ll never be in danger. They only create the environment for political and economical extortion for narrow political gains,” Singh claimed. He also alleged that the highest number of donations is collected from Indore in the name of religion by the BJP and the RSS.

The former chief minister said that Dalit and tribal youths must come forward to actively participate in politics and the system. He also asked Youth Congress activists to become fearless in their fight of ideology and also remain active on social media to fight against them (the RSS and the BJP) on every front.

15 Youth Congress office-bearers resign from post

§ A clear division in the Youth Congress was seen just a day after city president Ramiz Khan declared a new list of the executive committee even as 15 office-bearers resigned from their posts

§ Those who resigned include city vice-presidents Tatsam Bhatt, Pooja Awasthi, Shawez Khan, Swapnil Kamble; general secretaries Abhijit Pandey, Bharat Bhushan Verma, Anand Wagh, Sourabh Sharma; and other leaders, including Nitin Panchal, Anmol Dholi, Anukul Awasthi, Nimish Joshi, Vipin Yadav, Rashid Khan and Punit Bang

§ They also registered their protest against the inactivity and misbehaviour of city president Ramiz Khan

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:35 AM IST