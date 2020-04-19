Indore: DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishra, Collector Manish Singh visit Mhow; cash found on street

Mhow: Indore Collector Manish Singh and DRG Harinarayan Chari Mishra reached Mhow tehsil office on Sunday afternoon. After reviewing the actions taken by the local administration in view of COVID-19 issue, both of them interacted with media persons outside the tehsil office.

On a question about the less number of police jawans in Mhow, both Mishra and Singh assured that more personnel would be pressed into service soon.

Collector and DIG asked journalists to remain safe and be at home as far as possible. Surprisingly, both collector and DIG didn’t pay any visit to the affected areas of Mhow and they also didn’t meet the army authorities here. However, it is being assumed that if they discussed the issue of less force with the army, some concrete steps could be taken.

Mhow SDM Abhilash Mishra told newsmen that six areas have been marked as containment areas in Mhow. These areas are Kirwani Mohalla, MG Road, Main Street, Khan Colony, Tehsil office area and Gulab Nagar.

Mishra also told said a 7- day curfew will start from Monday morning and will end on Sunday night. If anyone is found roaming the streets, they will be arrested and sent for 14 day-quarantine.

On the second consecutive day on Sunday, currency notes were found strewn on the road. Four notes of 500 denomination were found near Mhow court.