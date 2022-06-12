e-Paper Get App

Indore: 'Dhartipakad' files first nomination

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 02:14 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once again, Parmanand Tolani alias 'Dhartipakad' was the first to file his nomination as an independent candidate for the post of Mayor on Saturday.

Tolani, who is a property broker by profession, has a penchant for fighting almost all the elections, and is the first to file his nomination.

He filed the papers at 10.45 pm before ADM Rajesh Rathod. He first entered the electoral battlefield in 1989 and has contested 17 elections including Parliamentary, Assembly and Corporation elections, and has lost every time. As per the affidavit, 10th pass Tolani has cash of Rs 5 lakh in banks and has a flat in Khatiwala Tank area. He has two daughters.

