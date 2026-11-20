Indore Dhar Road Accident Leaves Six Policemen Injured While Returning From VIP Duty In Neemuch | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six police personnel of the 15th Battalion were injured after their Innova car collided with a heavy crane on Dhar Road near Rajkumar Nagar in Bank village early on Thursday morning.

The personnel were returning to Indore after completing VIP duty in Neemuch when the accident occurred around 6 am on Thursday.

The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was badly damaged, but the timely deployment of airbags prevented serious injuries.

According to police, the personnel were travelling in an SUV (MP09TA8278) from the Neemuch District Reserve Police Lines to Indore.

After completing the duty related to arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit, the driver was bringing the vehicle back to Indore. During the return journey, five other police personnel of the First Battalion, Indore, were also travelling in the car.

When the vehicle reached Rajkumar Nagar near Bank village on Dhar Road, a crane (MP14GC0232), allegedly being driven at high speed and negligently, turned and rammed into the car.

The collision damaged the front portion of the car and triggered the airbags. The driver sustained injuries to his left hand, while Vikrant Singh, who was seated in the front, suffered injuries to both legs.

The other occupants, identified as Neeraj Gurjar, Rambaran, Akash Parmar and Ravikant, also sustained injuries.

Following information about the accident, the Chandan Nagar police team reached the spot and shifted all six injured personnel to the district hospital for treatment.

Police registered a case against the crane driver and started an investigation.

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