Indore-Dhar Rail Line Signalling Work In Final Stage |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The hopes of an early inauguration of the Indore-Dhar new line, part of the Indore-Dahod new rail line project, have risen as work on the project is progressing rapidly. More than 95% of the signalling work, undertaken to ensure the safety and reliability of train operations, has already been completed. The remaining work is also being fast-tracked to meet the scheduled timeline.

The installation of signalling systems across the Pithampur Tunnel, Pithampur-Sagaur, Sagaur-Gunawad and Gunawad-Dhar rail sections is in the final stage.

Concurrently, the construction and installation of essential infrastructure, such as relay rooms, IPS rooms, cable huts and battery rooms, associated with the signalling setup at Pithampur, Sagaur, Gunawad and Dhar stations are nearing completion.

"State-of-the-art, high-quality equipment is being used for the signalling systems on the new line to minimise the risk of technical failures and ensure safer, more reliable and seamless train operations. This modern, technology-driven system is being developed with future operational requirements in mind," the railway said in a press release on Wednesday.

An electronic interlocking system is being installed at all stations under the project. This modern technology ensures the safe operation of various signals and points, thereby reducing the likelihood of human error and facilitating smoother, uninterrupted train operations.

Under the guidance of the deputy chief signal and telecommunication engineer (construction), the installation of signalling systems between Tihi and Dhar is being carried out on a priority basis. Following the installation of the signalling system on each rail section, detailed technical tests and inspections are being conducted in various phases to ensure the highest standards of functionality, reliability and safety, thereby minimising the likelihood of future technical issues.

The Signal and Telecommunication Department (Construction) has completed over 95% of the signalling system work between Tihi and Dhar, and the process to complete the remaining work is progressing rapidly.

Senior railway officials and supervisors are regularly reviewing and monitoring the progress to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high quality.

Upon completion of the Indore-Dahod new rail line project, rail connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will be significantly strengthened.

The modern signalling system will not only substantially enhance the safety of train operations but also lead to significant improvements in punctuality, operational efficiency and passenger amenities. The project will provide fresh momentum to the industrial, commercial and social development of the region.