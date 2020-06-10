Indore: DGGI raids 15 locations of gutka baron​ to detect GST evasion

In a bid to detect the quantum of GST evasion by a gutka baron during the lockdown period, the directorate general of GST intelligence (DGGI) raided as many as 15 locations in and around the city, and seized huge quantity of paan masala.
The searches were conducted after decoding the contents of the laptop that had been seized from accused Sanjay Mata who was arrested earlier.
Sources informed that these searches were conducted on Monday and Tuesday in and around the city, including Palda, Nemawar Road, Sanwer Road and Mhow. The locations raided are allegedly owned by those associated with the gutka baron.
After arresting Sanjay Mata, DGGI had taken him under their remand from June 8 to 10. On completing the DGGI remand on Wednesday, DGGI special public prosecutor Chandan Airen pleaded before the court of special judicial magistrate (Economic Offence) Vijendra Singh Rawat to send the accused back to judicial remand till June 17, to which the court agreed.