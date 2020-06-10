Indore: DGGI raids 15 locations of gutka baron​ to detect GST evasion

​In a bid to detect the quantum of GST evasion by a gutka baron during the lockdown period, the ​directorate ​g​eneral of GST i​ntelligence (DGGI) ​raided as many as 15 locations in and around the city​, and seized huge quantity of paan masala.

​The searches were conducted after decoding the contents of the laptop that had been seized from accused Sanjay Mata who was arrested earlier.​

​Sources informed that these searches were conducted on Monday and Tuesday in and around the city, including Palda, Nemawar Road, Sanwer Road and Mhow. The locations ​raided are allegedly owned by ​those associated with the gutka baron.

​After arresting Sanjay Mata, DGGI ​had taken him under their remand from June 8 to 10​. On completing the DGGI remand on Wednesday, DGGI ​s​pecial ​p​ublic ​p​rosecutor Chandan Airen pleaded before the ​c​ourt of ​s​pecial ​j​udicial ​m​agistrate (Economic Offence) Vijendra Singh Rawat to send the accused back to ​j​udicial remand till June 17, to which the court agreed.​