Indore: Devotees throng Shani temples on year’s first Shanishchari Amavasya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the first Shanishchari Amavasya of this year, the holy chants dedicated to Lord Shani echoed in temples from early morning. Long queues of devotees were seen in front of the temples.

In most Shani temples, special decorations of the idols were made and 56 special food items were offered to Lord Shani in some temples. Devotees thronged the temples at Juni Indore, Jawahar Marg, Patnipura, Chhatribagh, and Banganga. Largest gathering of devotees was seen at city’s oldest Shani temple in Juni Indore.

A special attire for the lord was prepared for the day. Savita Tiwari from temple said, “The Lord was seen in a new form, wearing a special turban.” Mahaarti will be performed in evening with bhajans by Manish Tiwari and group.

‘Chappan bhog’ was offered at Shani temple on Jawahar Marg. Temple priest Pandit Babulal Joshi said, “Amavasya of Falgun Krishna Paksha will last for 51 minutes on Saturday.” Lord Shani’s idol was decorated with diamond-studded silver eyes at Jawahar Marg temple. The Gajasin Shani temple in Ushanagar was adorned with floral and electric lights. Panchamrit was anointed with sesame oil after bathing. Besides, charity and donation drives were organised in the city. Food, masks, footwear, money and scholarships were given.