INDORE: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya convocation rehearsal starts at 3 pm today

Indore: The rehearsal of convocation of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to be held at 3 pm today. The rehearsal will be held without ceremonial dresses. Teachers and some members of executive council will participate in the convocation.

DAVV is organising convocation on February 19 in which 182 medals and 22 silver medals will be awarded. Apart from that, students who completed PhD in session 2018-19 and 2019-20 will receive degrees. The final rehearsal for convocation in ceremonial dresses will be held on February 18.

On February 18, executive council meeting would also be held wherein preparation of the convocation would be reviewed. DAVV was to hold convocation on March 23 last year but it was cancelled following outbreak of Covid-19. Lately, Raj Bhawan had given approval to DAVV’s request of holding convocation in offline mode. DAVV’s convocation will be the first in the state, which will be held in offline mode since the pandemic.