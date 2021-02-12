INDORE: DAVV to hold apex body meeting a day before convocation

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is going to hold its executive council meeting on February 18, a day ahead of convocation.

The meeting has been fixed one day before the ceremony so that EC members can be informed about the preparations and their approvals on matter related to the convocation can be taken.

DAVV is organizing convocation on February 19 in which 182 medals and 22 silver medals will be awarded. Apart from that, students who completed PhD programme in session 2018-19 and 2019-20 will also be conferred degrees. The rehearsal for convocation is to be held on February 16 and February 18.

The EC members will participate in rehearsal scheduled on February 18 in the morning and they attend the meeting.

DAVV was to hold convocation on March 23 last year but the same cancelled following outbreak of Covid-19.

Lately, the Raj Bhawan had given approval DAVV’s request of holding convocation in offline mode. DAVV’s convocation will be the first one in the state which will be held in offline mode since the pandemic.