Indore Development Authority to decide on Rs 1,100 cr projects in next board meeting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Decision on important projects worth over Rs 1,100 cr, including the Rs 450 cr Start up Park on Super Corridor, would be taken at the next board meeting of the Indore Development Authority (IDA), which is likely to be held within the next fortnight.

The IDA board meeting could not be held due to model code of conduct on account of the civic polls.

Recently, IDA received tenders for three flyovers, which have to be approved, and also issue the work orders.

Decision on appointing architect\consultants for construction of a Start up Park, spread over 20 acres on Super Corridor, will also be taken. The park will be developed at a cost of Rs 450 cr.

IDA board members will also decide on development works to be started in four TPS schemes approved by the government. In the previous board meeting, an approval of Rs 500 crore was taken. Now one tender is being called for all these works.

IDA officials said that for the Bhanwarkuan flyover they have received a tender for Rs 47.23 cr from Indore's Ferro Concrete Consulting India Pvt Ltd. The tenders of Luv Kush Square and Khajrana Square have also been received by IDA but due to the model code of conduct they were not opened. Tenders for both these flyovers will also be opened in upcoming days.

IDA has estimated that these two flyovers will cost Rs 117 crore, out of which the construction cost of Luv Kush flyover will be Rs 62 cr and Khajrana flyover will be Rs 55 cr. The exact amount, however, would be known only after the tenders are opened.