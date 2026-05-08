Indore Development Authority Reviews Level-2 Flyover & Service Road Project At Lavkush Square | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA) on Thursday held a review meeting to assess progress on the proposed Level-2 flyover and service road project at Lavkush Square, aimed at reducing congestion on the busy Indore-Ujjain Road corridor.

During the meeting, chaired by senior IDA officials, instructions were issued to complete all necessary procedures before construction begins on the traffic infrastructure project. Representatives of the Municipal Corporation, Traffic Police, Public Works Department and IDA attended the meeting.

Officials said the proposed Level-2 flyover will be constructed parallel to the existing Indore-Ujjain Road and is expected to improve traffic movement at Lavkush Square significantly. The project plan includes connecting the flyover from the MR-10 junction near Lavkush Square to the service road to allow smoother vehicle movement and reduce bottlenecks.

Under the proposal, traffic from the industrial area approaching MR-10 and AB Road will be redirected through the new route to ensure seamless connectivity and reduce pressure on the main square.

Authorities said the project will not only decongest one of the city s major traffic intersections but also provide a direct route for commuters travelling between Indore and Ujjain. The development is also expected to support future expansion of the city s eastern transport network, making it a key step in Indore s urban infrastructure growth.