Indore Development Authority Reclaims 11 Encroached Row Houses In Scheme 114 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA) on Friday removed encroachments from 11 residential row houses in Rajiv Awas Vihar, Scheme No. 114, as part of its ongoing drive to reclaim illegally occupied authority properties. The operation was carried out peacefully with the assistance of the police administration.

According to IDA officials, Rajiv Awas Vihar was developed to provide housing for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG). More than 1,000 residential units have already been constructed and allotted under the scheme. However, over time, some houses came under unauthorised occupation. Following repeated complaints and verification, the authority launched the eviction drive.

The operation began on Friday morning with IDA officials, administrative staff and police personnel conducting verification of the identified properties before taking possession of the illegally occupied row houses. Adequate police deployment ensured the drive was completed without any untoward incident.

IDA chief executive officer Parikshit Jhade said the authority would not tolerate illegal occupation of its properties. He said the reclaimed houses have a current market value of over Rs 1 crore and warned that similar legal action would continue against encroachments in other IDA schemes.

He added that the authority's housing projects are meant for eligible beneficiaries, and any unauthorised occupation deprives deserving applicants of their rightful homes. IDA will continue identifying and reclaiming such properties across the city.