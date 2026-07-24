Directorate Of Enforcement Arrests Three In ₹70 Crore MD Trafficking Case In Indore | Repesentative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested Ved Prakash Vyas, Dinesh Agarwal and Akshay Agarwal in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the alleged trafficking of 70kg of MDMA (Mephedrone) drugs valued at approximately Rs 70 crore. The arrests were made by the ED's Indore Sub-Zonal Office last Tuesday.

The investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Crime Branch, Indore, against Ved Prakash Vyas, Dinesh Agarwal, Akshay Agarwal and others under Sections 8 and 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

According to the ED, the scheduled offence relates to the illicit possession and trafficking of commercial quantities of Mephedrone (MD) worth about Rs 70 crore.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ED said its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) revealed that the suspects generated substantial proceeds of crime through alleged narcotics trafficking and routed the money through multiple personal and business bank accounts.

The financial investigation uncovered significant cash transactions indicating systematic placement, layering and concealment of proceeds of crime.

The ED further said statements recorded during the investigation indicated the involvement of the suspects in the supply and trafficking of narcotic drugs in addition to their regular business activities.

During the investigation, the ED's Indore office conducted searches on July 17 at multiple premises in Indore and Mandsaur. The agency said extensive intelligence gathering and sustained surveillance led to the apprehension of the suspects.

The searches resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices and evidence related to the assets, financial transactions and business affairs of the suspects. Further investigation is underway.