Food Safety Drive Nets Suspect, Seizes 208kg Ghee And Collects 17 Food Samples During Inspections Of Dairies In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration on Wednesday collected 17 food samples during inspections of dairies, food establishments and educational institutions across the city, and seized 208kg of suspected ghee worth about ?1.35 lakh from a dairy farm.

A joint team inspected Shrinath Agency in Himmat Nagar, Palda, and collected samples of lassi and buttermilk for laboratory testing.

During a surprise inspection at Medicaps International School, officials found hygiene lapses in the kitchen and storage area. Food items were stored in unhygienic conditions, some packaged products had incomplete labelling, and frozen items were not maintained at the prescribed temperature.

The spoiled items were destroyed on the spot, while rusted knives and unhygienic chopping boards were removed. Five samples, including paneer, rajma and moong dal, were collected for testing.

At Nanaksar Dairy Farm in Musakhedi, officials collected samples of paneer, mawa, curd and ghee. They seized 208kg of suspected ghee valued at about ?1.35 lakh and said an improvement notice would be issued over deficiencies found during the inspection.

The team also inspected Shri Bhole Kripa Dairy in Rau, collecting five milk and dairy product samples. The department's Food Safety on Wheels mobile laboratory conducted spot tests and an awareness drive on food adulteration, hygiene and safe storage.