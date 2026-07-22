Indore Government College Organises Anti-Drug Awareness Programme

Government College Organises Anti-Drug Awareness Programme | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government Maharani Laxmibai Postgraduate Girls' College organised an essay competition on Tuesday under the 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0' campaign to raise awareness among students about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The event was held under the guidance of principal Dr BD Shrivastava, administrative officer Dr VP Bairagi and programme coordinator Prof Sudhir Kumar Chhari.

DSP Asha Sejkar, inspector Shehnaz Bano, sub-inspector Ashish Sharma and around 20 police personnel participated in the programme.

Addressing the students, the officers highlighted the social, personal and family consequences of substance abuse and urged them to stay away from drugs while spreading awareness in society.

Students actively participated in the essay competition and also presented anti-drug slogans promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Principal Dr Shrivastava said that a drug-free youth is the foundation of a healthy and developed nation, adding that such awareness programmes help instil social responsibility among students.

In the competition, Shikha Lodhi secured first position, followed by Durga Sharma and Ananya Bhadauria. Winners received medals and certificates, while participation certificates were distributed to all contestants.