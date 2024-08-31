 Indore Development Authority Grants ₹3 Lakh To Ganesh Utsav Committees For Traditional Anant Chaturdashi Tableaux
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Development Authority Grants ₹3 Lakh To Ganesh Utsav Committees For Traditional Anant Chaturdashi Tableaux

Indore Development Authority Grants ₹3 Lakh To Ganesh Utsav Committees For Traditional Anant Chaturdashi Tableaux

Authority chief executive officer RP Ahirwar said that the cheques of the amount were distributed to the representatives of Ganesh Utsav Committees of all the mills in the presence of MLA Madhu Verma at the Authority office.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 12:27 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of keeping the cultural tradition of the city intact, Ganesh Utsav Committees of the city's 5 major mills construct tableaux every year for the traditional procession that is taken out on Anant Chaturdashi.

This year Indore Development Authority has provided financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to each mill of Ganesh Utsav Committee for the construction of these tableaux. Authority chief executive officer RP Ahirwar said that the cheques of the amount were distributed to the representatives of Ganesh Utsav Committees of all the mills in the presence of MLA Madhu Verma at the Authority office.

Read Also
MP Congress Protest In Bhopal: Jitu Patwari, Others Injured As Cops Aggressively Shoot With Water...
article-image

Ahirwar said that initially, the aid amount was Rs 50,000, which has now been increased to Rs 3 lakh. Cheques were presented to the representatives of Malwa Mill, Swadeshi Mill, Rajkumar Mill, Kalyan Mill and Hukumchand Mill. Ahirwar also informed that like every year, this year a cheque of Rs. 8 lakh was given to Shri Ahilya Utsav Samiti which was accepted by the committee member Shri Sudhir Dedage.

It is noteworthy that this amount is provided for the smooth conduct of the programmes organised every year by Shri Ahilya Utsav Samiti in memory of Lokmata Ahilya Devi. On this occasion, all the officers of the Authority office were present.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Ex-DGP Sanjay Pandey Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Thane FIR, Claims Jurisdictional And Delay Issues
Mumbai: Ex-DGP Sanjay Pandey Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Thane FIR, Claims Jurisdictional And Delay Issues
Mumbai: Breach Candy Residents And Activists Raise Concerns Over Sea Water Seepage From BMC’s Coastal Road Parking Excavation
Mumbai: Breach Candy Residents And Activists Raise Concerns Over Sea Water Seepage From BMC’s Coastal Road Parking Excavation
Western Railway To Run Special Fare Train Between Udhna And Puri To Meet Travel Demand; Check Details
Western Railway To Run Special Fare Train Between Udhna And Puri To Meet Travel Demand; Check Details
Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Trips Of 10 Trains On Special Fare To Accommodate Extra Passengers; Check Details
Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Trips Of 10 Trains On Special Fare To Accommodate Extra Passengers; Check Details
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Illegal Parking Lots, Poor Roads Issue Raised At BMC Parishad Meet In City

Illegal Parking Lots, Poor Roads Issue Raised At BMC Parishad Meet In City

Industrialists Of MSME Sector Presented Their Demands In A ‘Town Hall Meeting’ Organised By RBI

Industrialists Of MSME Sector Presented Their Demands In A ‘Town Hall Meeting’ Organised By RBI

Indore: Man Held For Creating Website For Preparing Forged Docs For Gang

Indore: Man Held For Creating Website For Preparing Forged Docs For Gang

Padma Bhushan Malini Awasthi Criticizes Western Impact On Indian Traditions At Abhyas Mandal Lecture

Padma Bhushan Malini Awasthi Criticizes Western Impact On Indian Traditions At Abhyas Mandal Lecture

Indore: Several Students Stopped From Appearing In NET Exam; Police Complaint Lodged

Indore: Several Students Stopped From Appearing In NET Exam; Police Complaint Lodged