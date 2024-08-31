Indore Development Authority Grants ₹3 Lakh To Ganesh Utsav Committees For Traditional Anant Chaturdashi Tableaux

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of keeping the cultural tradition of the city intact, Ganesh Utsav Committees of the city's 5 major mills construct tableaux every year for the traditional procession that is taken out on Anant Chaturdashi.

This year Indore Development Authority has provided financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to each mill of Ganesh Utsav Committee for the construction of these tableaux. Authority chief executive officer RP Ahirwar said that the cheques of the amount were distributed to the representatives of Ganesh Utsav Committees of all the mills in the presence of MLA Madhu Verma at the Authority office.

Ahirwar said that initially, the aid amount was Rs 50,000, which has now been increased to Rs 3 lakh. Cheques were presented to the representatives of Malwa Mill, Swadeshi Mill, Rajkumar Mill, Kalyan Mill and Hukumchand Mill. Ahirwar also informed that like every year, this year a cheque of Rs. 8 lakh was given to Shri Ahilya Utsav Samiti which was accepted by the committee member Shri Sudhir Dedage.

It is noteworthy that this amount is provided for the smooth conduct of the programmes organised every year by Shri Ahilya Utsav Samiti in memory of Lokmata Ahilya Devi. On this occasion, all the officers of the Authority office were present.