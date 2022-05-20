Indore Development Authority CEO Ahirwar takes charge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The new IDA CEO Ramprakash Ahirwar took charge as IDA CEO on Friday.

The former IDA CEO Vivek Shrotriya has been shifted to Bhopal as additional managing director of MP Tourism Development Board. Ramprakash Ahirwar was municipal commissioner of Sagar Municipal Corporation.

IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda welcomed the new CEO Ahirwar and also felicitated the former CEO Shrotriya.

IDA chairman, municipal commissioner inspect road construction

Indore Development Authority (IDA) chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda on Friday inspected roads being developed by Indore Municipal Corporation where IDA also has some contribution to make.

Chawda along with municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected the road from Khadey Ganpati Square to Tigariya Badshah via Scheme No 115.

They went along the route of the road and issued instructions to their respective officials.

The road will be 3km long and 30 metres wide. It will have six lanes along with a footpath.

