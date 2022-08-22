Indore: Developed at RRCAT, OncoDiagnoscope to be part of Lifeline Express

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): OncoDiagnoscope, which was developed at the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology, is soon going to be part of India’s only—and the world’s first—hospital train, ‘The Lifeline Express’, for screening of breast and cervical cancers.

This disclosure was made by Dr Rohini V Chowgule, one of the leading experts in Pulmonology and Environmental Medicine, founder-director of the Foundation for Environmental Medicine (FEM) and trustee of Impact India Foundation. She was chief guest of the inaugural day function of DAE Iconic Week which was organised at RRCAT on Monday.

The other guests were professor U Kamachi Mudali, vice-chancellor, VIT Bhopal and former chairman and chief executive, Heavy Water Board, Department of Atomic Energy; professor Upinder Dhar, vice-chancellor, Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya; and Dr Shri Krishna Gupta, former OSD, DAE secretariat, New Delhi, and former project director, GCNEP.

The function was attended by around 500 invitees, including approximately 120 officials from RRCAT, and faculty members and students from the local universities and engineering colleges.

Chowgule, who presented the journey of ‘The Lifeline Express: A Multi-Specialty Hospital on Train’, elaborated in details on the vision of removing disability from society and the reasons behind starting ‘The Lifeline Express’.

The LLE has been serving the less privileged sections of society for the past 31 years. It not only has OPD services for the rural population of India, but also state-of-the art medical facilities onboard.

In his address, RRCAT director Dr Shankar V Nakhe highlighted the contributions of RRCAT in nation-building through its R&D programmes in the field of lasers, accelerators and associated technologies. He mentioned that the RRCAT was working with the motto, ‘Photons in the Service of Mankind through Science and Technology’. He elaborated on the major contributions of the RRCAT in the field of cryogenics, in DAE-CERN collaboration, development of IR-FEL, Indus-1 and 2 National facilities and so forth. He also spoke about partnership between industry, the public and RRCAT through the incubation centre to achieve the mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

In the afternoon session, at a special meeting, an MoU was signed between RRCAT and VIT Bhopal University, Bhopal, for fostering collaborative research.

In the next one week (August 22-28), several outreach activities, including lectures and videos for science popularisation, quizzes, blood donation camps and health awareness camps are going to be organised by the scientists of the RRCAT at different universities, colleges and schools in and around Indore.

