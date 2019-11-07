Indore: Dev Uthani Gyaras; Marriage season begins today

Indore: The preparations for the Dev Uthani Gyaras were in full swing in households and temples in Indore on Thursday. The much-awaited wedding season begins as Hindu deities wake up from their deep sleep and are all set to bless the newlyweds from Friday.

The day is celebrated as Dev Uthani Gyaras or Prabodhini Ekadashi or Chhoti Diwali. The most important ceremony of the day is ‘tulsi vivah’.

The ritual involves ceremonial marriage of holy basil (tulsi) plant to Lord Shaligram (Lord Vishnu). This day is considered auspicious and weddings take place on this day.

Almost all local marriage gardens have been booked for weddings tomorrow. Many devotees will observe fast and stay on fruit diet. This day helps people in detoxifying their bodies. Sugarcane will be sold in large quantities during the day.

On the roads, many temporary vendors are selling bunch of sugarcane. ‘Tulsi vivah’ will be organised at temples in Khajrana, Vijay Nagar and other places on Friday. ISKON temple will also hold the ceremony.