Indore: ​DET results to be out within 10 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which has conducted doctoral entrance test (DET)-2022 after a gap of 28 months, will release the results within 10 days.

“As of now, subject experts are going through the challenges received from candidates. Once the challenges are address, we will release the results of DET,” said DET coordinator Prof Abhay Kumar.

He said that it may take around 10 days for DAVV to declare results of DET-2022.

Kumar also stated that DAVV would ensure that research advisory committee (RAC) interviews are held at department level within a month of release of DET-results.

DET was conducted by DAVV for filling 1215 seats lying vacant in PhD programmes in 44 subjects on April 19.

The DAVV had released the model answer keys of DET on April 22 and candidates were asked to challenge the same if they found any of them wrong by April 26.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:55 PM IST