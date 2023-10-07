Indore: Descendants Of Martyrs To Gather At Martyrs Fair Today

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day martyrs’ fair is being organised in the city on Saturday. An arms exhibition is also being held there.

The fair is being organised by Adbhut Community. Founder of the community Siddharth Sharma informed here on Friday that the fair is dedicated to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. Families of various martyrs have been invited to the fair, including Yogesh Rao, descendant of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, Raghunath Pandey, descendant of Shaheed Mangal Pandey, Kiranjit Singh Sandhu, descendant of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, descendant of Maharana Pratap, Vijendra Singh Sisodia, Asim Singh descendant of Mahavir Singh, Raj Tripathi descendant of Jagdish Tripathi, Jagdish Bhatt descendant of Durga Bhabhi, and Manya Katiyar descendant of Gaya Prasad of Katiyar are coming to participate in the fair.

This is a unique event in itself which includes various cultural activities, prominent among which are ‘Special Weapons Exhibition, Martyr Talks, Art Zone, War Memorial Replica, Shopping and Food Festival. Indian Army from Mhow Cantt is also supporting the fair. Padma Shri Janak

Palta will formally inaugurate the fair at 10 am at Gandhi Hall premises.