 Indore: Descendants Of Martyrs To Gather At Martyrs Fair Today
The fair is being organised by Adbhut Community. Founder of the community Siddharth Sharma informed here on Friday that the fair is dedicated to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day martyrs’ fair is being organised in the city on Saturday. An arms exhibition is also being held there.

Families of various martyrs have been invited to the fair, including Yogesh Rao, descendant of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, Raghunath Pandey, descendant of Shaheed Mangal Pandey, Kiranjit Singh Sandhu, descendant of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, descendant of Maharana Pratap, Vijendra Singh Sisodia, Asim Singh descendant of Mahavir Singh, Raj Tripathi descendant of Jagdish Tripathi, Jagdish Bhatt descendant of Durga Bhabhi, and Manya Katiyar descendant of Gaya Prasad of Katiyar are coming to participate in the fair.

This is a unique event in itself which includes various cultural activities, prominent among which are ‘Special Weapons Exhibition, Martyr Talks, Art Zone, War Memorial Replica, Shopping and Food Festival. Indian Army from Mhow Cantt is also supporting the fair. Padma Shri Janak

Palta will formally inaugurate the fair at 10 am at Gandhi Hall premises.

Indore: 5 Arrested For Printing & Circulating Fake Notes
article-image
