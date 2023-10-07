Indore: 5 Arrested For Printing & Circulating Fake Notes | Representative Image/ Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested five people, all from Betul, on Friday from a house in Annapurna area for printing fake notes and circulating them in the market and also seized the printing unit being used for printing these notes. It is estimated that they have circulated fake notes worth Rs 30 lakh. Police also seized additional paper which would have been sufficient to print notes worth Rs 50 lakh.

The arrested include the prime accused Rajesh Barbete along with four other accomplices.

Police officials said that they had received information that a group of people was involved in printing fake notes in a house in the Annapurna area. Following the lead, the police arrested one of the accused who led them to the house where they used to do printing.

Police said that Rajesh had made two identity cards, one with the name Rajesh and another as Ashok Chouhan. Police have also recovered the death certificate of Ashok Chouhan. He has a driving licence and other legal documents in the name Rajesh and has even opened several bank accounts in this name only which were used for business purposes.

Police said that the accused used to print only six notes of the same series. They had set up three to four printers and note threading equipment at their workstation. Police also recovered machines used by banks to verify the authenticity of currency.

“With the help of these machines they verified their printed notes before circulating them in the market,” said police.

They had engaged a number of auto drivers and daily wage earners to circulate the fake notes and gave them

commission in the ratio of 1:5. The accused learned currency printing from video streaming platforms and through social media.