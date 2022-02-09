Indore: Department of Medical Education sets up panel to convert the MBBS syllabus into Hindi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a step ahead in a bid to provide medical education in the state in the Hindi language, the state government has constituted a 13-member committee to prepare a work plan for the purpose. In its order released on February 7, deputy secretary of the medical education department KK Dubey mentioned that the decision on constituting a committee for preparing a plan and to submit the report for translating the MBBS syllabus into Hindi had been taken at a meeting chaired by medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on January 28.

The committee members include vice-chancellor of Atal Bihari Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Bhopal, former vice-chancellor of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow, professor of AIIMS, Bhopal, a retired associate professor of physiology of MGM Medical College, Indore, and others. Coordination among the committee members would be done by the medical education department’s OSD, Dr Rahul Rokade.

A separate Hindi wing will be established in the directorate of medical education for helping the committee develop the syllabus into Hindi, while sub-committees will also be constituted for the purpose.

‘Mother tongue is beneficial’

‘Our government has decided to offer MBBS education in the Hindi medium, as well. Hindi is our national language and there was a long-standing demand from various sections that MBBS education should also be provided in Hindi. Various researches have also shown that learning in one’s mother tongue is beneficial and offers better results. It’s scientifically proven. The whole syllabus will be translated without making any changes to it. We decided to translate the curriculum and start the MBBS education in the Hindi medium as early as possible,’ says Vishwas Sarang, medical education minister.

The committee

Dr Jiten Shukla, director, Medical Education, MP Dr MLB Bhatt, former V-C, King George’s Medical University, Lucknow Khemsingh Dehariya, V-C, Atal Bihari Hindi University, Bhopal Dr Amitabh Verma, senior neurologist, New Delhi Dr Surya Kant, HoD, Respiratory Medicine, King George’s Medical University, Lucknow Dr Neelkamal Kapoor, professor and HoD, AIIMS, Bhopal Dr Manohar Bhandari, retired associate professor of physiology, Indore Dr Lokendra Dave, Hod, Respiratory Medicine, GMC, Bhopal Dr Ashish Gohiya, HoD, Orthopaedics, GMC, Bhopal Dr Satyakant Trivedi, senior psychologist, Bansal Hospital, Bhopal Dr BS Ohri, Care Foundation, Bhopal Dr Neha Mathur, dean, Ravindra Nath Tagore University, Bhopal Dr Rahul Rokade, OSD, Medical Education Department Ankit Shrivastava, deputy registrar, MP Paramedical Council, Bhopal

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:35 AM IST