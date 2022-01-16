Indore: Dense forest to be developed in Sanwer Road industrial area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the dense industrial area of Sanwer Road, the industrialists plan to develop dense forests with the help of IMC and social organisations.

Association of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP). president Pramod Dafaria informed here on Saturday that dense forests would be developed in sectors A, D, E and C to add greenery in the industrial area and would also contribute to reducing air pollution and thus help in protecting the environment.

Dafaria said the work under the Dense Forest Scheme has already started. The Association's Maintenance Committee is doing the groundwork. The District Industrial Centre (DIC) has identified and provided land to the association in the four sectors to develop the forests.

At present, a boundary wall is being constructed in Sector A and E, where the forest is to be developed, at the cost of Rs 35 lakh. Sapling plantation will follow soon, taking the help of IMC and two social organisations working in this field. Dafaria informed that problem of encroachment on the DIC land where the forest is to be developed has been resolved with help of IMC officials.



The Association also plans to install street lights in all the sectors of Sanwer Road industrial area and around 150 poles would be put up in Sector A following a proper survey with IMC's help in the first phase. In all, 1000 electric poles would be installed in all the sectors at the cost of Rs 1.5 cr. The maintenance would be done from the fees collected from the industrialists. Work is also going on in putting up proper signage all over the industrial area at the cost of Rs 5 lakh.



Dafaria further informed that the Association also plans to build a canteen in a 3000 sq foot area near the forest area to be developed in the A and F sector.

Sunday, January 16, 2022