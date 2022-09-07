Indore: Dengue spreads its tentacles, most patients from urban areas

Representational picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of deadly vector borne dengue have been increasing in the city and four more people have fallen prey to the disease, on Tuesday.

The cases of dengue touched 30-mark and the number is increasing continuously during the course of the month, and the officials believe that the cases would increase more in the coming days.

Moreover, the highest number of dengue cases was found mainly in urban areas.

“Dengue patients were found from most of the areas of the city but maximum patients were found from Bhawarkuan area i.e. more than six cases. Similarly, cases were found from the areas on Khandwa Road and also from Silicon city ,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

He added that 30 cases were found in more than 12 different areas of the city.

“As many as four cases were reported on Tuesday including three men and one woman. There has been no death reported, so far,” Dr Patel said.

Fortunately, no patients have been admitted to hospitals and they are recovering in their homes. Out of total dengue cases in the city, 21 were men while 9 were women. One child has also fallen prey to the disease so far. The patients who were found positive of the disease are from age 8 to 62 years.

“We believe that the number of cases will increase in the coming days but it will not cross the mark of last year when over 1200 cases were found in the city,“ the health official said.

