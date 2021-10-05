Indore dengue scare: 24 more positive

Indore: With 24 more samples testing positive for dengue on Tuesday, the total number of cases has reached 513, so far. Moreover, the number of patients in the private hospitals for treatment of the disease is continuously increasing, while the health department records count only 19 patients admitted to hospitals in the city. Doctors in major private city hospitals claimed that 4-5 patients are getting admitted to the hospitals every day for treatment of dengue.

Meanwhile, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said, “We’ve received reports of 24 more patients who were found positive with which the total number has now reached 513. A total of 26 patients are still getting treated for the disease and 19 are being admitted to hospitals.”

He said that the number of patients admitted to the private hospitals may be different as they consider only those patients dengue patients who are found positive in rapid tests, but the health department considers only those found positive in the McElisa Test.

1,561 tested, 314 positive in 15 days

According to health department officials, as many as 1,561 samples were sent for testing to the Microbiology Department of MGM Medical College and PC Sethi Hospital out of which 314 patients were found positive. “Out of 24 patients, 18 are male and 6 are female,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:56 PM IST