Indore: Dengue cases increasing, no strain testing yet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing cases of dengue as 14 more people tested positive with which the total number of cases reached 577. Almost all areas of the city were affected with the deadly vector borne disease and the fresh cases were found from the Vijay Nagar area, Bhawarkuan area, and Airport area on Sunday.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, as many as 14 people were found dengue positive on Sunday including 10 male and 4 female.

The patients found positive on Sunday also include an 82-year-old man, resident of Janki Nagar, and also a 13-year-old boy of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta area.

“We are continuously running anti-larvae drives in all areas of the district. People’s support is equally important in controlling the disease’s menace as we could survey the area after a patient found positive but people can prevent themselves from mosquito bite by following simple steps like using mosquito repellents, wearing full sleeve clothes, avoiding water logging, and others,” Dr Patel said.

Out of total dengue cases in the city, 344 were male while 233 were female including 122 children.

“There are a total 16 active cases in the city out of which 10 are admitted to hospitals,” Dr Patel said.

No test for strain of dengue virus

MGM Medical College administration had announced to test for the strain of dengue virus but no test has been done so far. Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said that they believe that DenV-1 type of dengue virus is prevalent in the city but they have not gone through any testing for strain so far.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against nine for appointment through fake marksheets in Gwalior

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 10:13 PM IST