e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 18,166 new COVID-19 cases, 23,624 recoveries and 214 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 02:25 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against nine for appointment through fake marksheets in Gwalior

According to RTI activist Punjab Singh Gurjar, nine people in the district panchayat office got government jobs through fake, 10th, 12th and D.ed mark sheets. An FIR was demanded in the case.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After the order of the court, an FIR has been registered against those who got jobs through fake marksheets in the district panchayat office.

Thattipur police station has started further investigation by registering a case against nine in this case along with 420 other sections.

According to RTI activist Punjab Singh Gurjar, nine people in the district panchayat office got government jobs through fake, 10th, 12th and D.ed marksheets. An FIR was demanded in the case.

The police have registered a case against the accused, Anees Kumar, Balwant Singh, Rajendra, Sunil, Rajesh, Anoop, Lata, Mithlesh and Meera Yadav under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC at Thatipur police station.

Possibilities are being raised of more FIRs in this case, said Rajesh Dandotia, ASP.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim family alleges threat by local toughs, cops say dispute is related to money

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 02:25 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal