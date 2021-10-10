Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against nine for appointment through fake marksheets in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After the order of the court, an FIR has been registered against those who got jobs through fake marksheets in the district panchayat office.

Thattipur police station has started further investigation by registering a case against nine in this case along with 420 other sections.

According to RTI activist Punjab Singh Gurjar, nine people in the district panchayat office got government jobs through fake, 10th, 12th and D.ed marksheets. An FIR was demanded in the case.

The police have registered a case against the accused, Anees Kumar, Balwant Singh, Rajendra, Sunil, Rajesh, Anoop, Lata, Mithlesh and Meera Yadav under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC at Thatipur police station.

Possibilities are being raised of more FIRs in this case, said Rajesh Dandotia, ASP.

