Indore: Dengue cases cross 1K mark, 143 found this month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing cases of dengue as 21 more people have fallen prey to the disease on Friday.

With this, the number of dengue cases reached 1000 mark and of them 143 were detected in the first 19 days of this month.

“In all 21 cases were reported on Friday including eighteen males and three females. At present, over 1000 cases were found positive in the city and only one death has been reported so far,” District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

There are 28 active cases and 15 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city.

Out of total dengue cases in the city, 615 were male while 358 were female including 254 children.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:57 AM IST