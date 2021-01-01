Indore: Demand to ​further extend ​due date for filing I-T returns

Indore:



The traders of the city said that extension of ​the ​due date of​ filing of Income Tax Returns of individual​ taxpayers and ​company's Tax Audit Report (TAR​)​​​ by just 10 to 15 days is a joke. They have

demanded that the due dates should be further extended till March 31,​ ​2021.



On behalf of the traders, its biggest representative body Ahilya​ Chamber of Commerce and Industry sent a letter to Union Finance​ Minister Nirmala Sitaraman ​in this regard. Ramesh​ Khandelwal, president of the Chamber informed that the situation of​ Covid-19 pandemic ​is ​yet not normali​s​ed.

For months, many of the taxpayers, tax consultants, CA etc.​ ​have also been admitted in the hospital due to Covid-19 infection.​ Despite repeated pleas by the respective sections of the country​ in such unusual and perilous situations, the extension of due dates of​ ​filing of I-T returns by just 10 to 15 days looks like a cruel joke.