Indore: Demand to ​further extend ​due date for filing I-T returns

Indore:
The traders of the city said that extension of the due date of filing of Income Tax Returns of individual taxpayers and company's Tax Audit Report (TAR) by just 10 to 15 days is a joke. They have
demanded that the due dates should be further extended till March 31, 2021.
On behalf of the traders, its biggest representative body Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry sent a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in this regard. Ramesh Khandelwal, president of the Chamber informed that the situation of Covid-19 pandemic is yet not normalised.
For months, many of the taxpayers, tax consultants, CA etc. have also been admitted in the hospital due to Covid-19 infection. Despite repeated pleas by the respective sections of the country in such unusual and perilous situations, the extension of due dates of filing of I-T returns by just 10 to 15 days looks like a cruel joke.
